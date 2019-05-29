Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Healing Wings Christian Center 1420 McKee Road Dover , DE View Map Viewing 12:15 PM Crossroad Christian Church 4867 N. DuPont Highway Dover , DE View Map Service 1:00 PM Crossroad Christian Church 4867 N. DuPont Highway Dover , DE View Map Committal 1:00 PM Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery 2465 Chesapeake City Road Bear , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry passed away on May 20, 2019 at Westminster Village.

Gloria L. Cherry was born in New Church, Va. on July 3, 1935, to the late Marvin and Bertha Trader. She came to Delaware at a young age and attended Phillip C. Showell Elementary in Selbyville and received her high school education from Howard High in Wilmington.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Bertha Trader; her beloved husband, Christopher; five sisters, Beatrice, Audrey, Eloise, Winnie, Florine; four brothers, Melvin, James Clifton, Lilton and Purnell.

Gloria is survived by her children, Larry Robinson (Dorothy), Garry Robinson, Addie Merchant (Donald), Bertha Hardman (Willie), and L.D. Jamison (Lillian) and Berta Flowers; nine grandchildren, Rodney, Ryan, Willie III, Christopher, Bobbie, Winston, Sha'von, Dionna, and David Robinson. She was also great grandmother (G.G.) to fifteen great grandchildren.

Gloria is also survived by her beloved two sisters, Goldia Rodgers and Doris Winsley (Francis); and three special friends, Darlene Jackson, Rita Myers and Ann Briley.

Gloria, aka Bobbie, loved the LORD and loved people. She served God and Community with gladness. If there was something that seemed impossible, God used Gloria to accomplish it.

Gloria was extremely creative. She was an accomplished artist and also loved to cook. She was an exceptional cook. Her challenge with cooking was portion control. She often found herself sending food out to feed an army. She made the best sweet potato pies.

Gloria had formerly owned the barber business Raving Razor on DuPont Highway in Dover.

She was mom to a lot of people, a friend who loved deeply and a Pastor who cared for God's flock.

It all started in Madrid, Spain in 1978 where she received her calling from God. She studied under Pastor Elijah Holland and became a licensed minister in 1980, ordained to preach the Gospel. In 1983, she founded the First United Church of Gospel Ministries, later becoming "Healing Wings Ministry" (2004).

In May of 2005, Healing Wings extended their loving kindness all the way to Haiti. Pastor Cherry, a Haitian delegate, and some members and friends flew to Haiti to crusade for our Lord and Savior, and to support the Haitian efforts to improve their standard of living.

In 1992, Pastor Cherry was recognized by then President George H. W. Bush as the 901st Point of Light in the United States Art Work Exhibition.

Pastor Cherry's service extended beyond the four walls of the church. She was Founder of Because We Care, Inc., a community-based organization. From the community organization Because We Care Alternative Middle School then (BWC) was founded. A non-profit organization that provided continuing education to Kent County middle school children who were expelled or were on the verge of expulsion. BWC served the five school districts located within Kent County.

The program focused on learning skills, life skills, social competences and substance abuse resistance training.

Pastor Cherry believed that children did not have a learning problem that had a "love problem". She believed that BWC provided a stable learning atmosphere along with the love that every child needed.

Many of BWC students successfully completed their required courses of study and returned to their home schools. Many have since graduated college and are now giving back to the community.

Pastor Cherry also had a vision to provide food and shelter for homeless students and a means for respite for parents and guardians who struggled with finding employment or housing for their families. Through the help of many people, donations, grants and hard work, Pastor Cherry in 1999 built a dormitory style living facility, with classrooms, full sized kitchen, sleeping quarters and activity hall. This edifice was named Glory Hall.

Through Pastor Cherry's tireless efforts she has made an indelible difference in the lives of countless people.To God be the Glory.

A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Healing Wings Christian Center, 1420 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904. Homegoing Celebration will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. DuPont Highway, Dover where there will be a viewing from 12:15 p.m. until the beginning of the service. Committal service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.

Online condolences may be made via





DOVER - Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry passed away on May 20, 2019 at Westminster Village.Gloria L. Cherry was born in New Church, Va. on July 3, 1935, to the late Marvin and Bertha Trader. She came to Delaware at a young age and attended Phillip C. Showell Elementary in Selbyville and received her high school education from Howard High in Wilmington.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Bertha Trader; her beloved husband, Christopher; five sisters, Beatrice, Audrey, Eloise, Winnie, Florine; four brothers, Melvin, James Clifton, Lilton and Purnell.Gloria is survived by her children, Larry Robinson (Dorothy), Garry Robinson, Addie Merchant (Donald), Bertha Hardman (Willie), and L.D. Jamison (Lillian) and Berta Flowers; nine grandchildren, Rodney, Ryan, Willie III, Christopher, Bobbie, Winston, Sha'von, Dionna, and David Robinson. She was also great grandmother (G.G.) to fifteen great grandchildren.Gloria is also survived by her beloved two sisters, Goldia Rodgers and Doris Winsley (Francis); and three special friends, Darlene Jackson, Rita Myers and Ann Briley.Gloria, aka Bobbie, loved the LORD and loved people. She served God and Community with gladness. If there was something that seemed impossible, God used Gloria to accomplish it.Gloria was extremely creative. She was an accomplished artist and also loved to cook. She was an exceptional cook. Her challenge with cooking was portion control. She often found herself sending food out to feed an army. She made the best sweet potato pies.Gloria had formerly owned the barber business Raving Razor on DuPont Highway in Dover.She was mom to a lot of people, a friend who loved deeply and a Pastor who cared for God's flock.It all started in Madrid, Spain in 1978 where she received her calling from God. She studied under Pastor Elijah Holland and became a licensed minister in 1980, ordained to preach the Gospel. In 1983, she founded the First United Church of Gospel Ministries, later becoming "Healing Wings Ministry" (2004).In May of 2005, Healing Wings extended their loving kindness all the way to Haiti. Pastor Cherry, a Haitian delegate, and some members and friends flew to Haiti to crusade for our Lord and Savior, and to support the Haitian efforts to improve their standard of living.In 1992, Pastor Cherry was recognized by then President George H. W. Bush as the 901st Point of Light in the United States Art Work Exhibition.Pastor Cherry's service extended beyond the four walls of the church. She was Founder of Because We Care, Inc., a community-based organization. From the community organization Because We Care Alternative Middle School then (BWC) was founded. A non-profit organization that provided continuing education to Kent County middle school children who were expelled or were on the verge of expulsion. BWC served the five school districts located within Kent County.The program focused on learning skills, life skills, social competences and substance abuse resistance training.Pastor Cherry believed that children did not have a learning problem that had a "love problem". She believed that BWC provided a stable learning atmosphere along with the love that every child needed.Many of BWC students successfully completed their required courses of study and returned to their home schools. Many have since graduated college and are now giving back to the community.Pastor Cherry also had a vision to provide food and shelter for homeless students and a means for respite for parents and guardians who struggled with finding employment or housing for their families. Through the help of many people, donations, grants and hard work, Pastor Cherry in 1999 built a dormitory style living facility, with classrooms, full sized kitchen, sleeping quarters and activity hall. This edifice was named Glory Hall.Through Pastor Cherry's tireless efforts she has made an indelible difference in the lives of countless people.To God be the Glory.A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Healing Wings Christian Center, 1420 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904. Homegoing Celebration will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. DuPont Highway, Dover where there will be a viewing from 12:15 p.m. until the beginning of the service. Committal service will be 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close