Gloria M. Windham, 87
DOVER - Gloria M. Windham passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
She was born August 30, 1933 in Roxana, Delaware the daughter of the late W. Merrill McCabe and the late Evelyn Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William McCabe; and her step father, Aaron Lynch.
Gloria graduated from Selbyville High School, Selbyville, Del. Over the years, she enjoyed cruising, volunteering at Delaware Veterans Post #2, and cooking for her family, which she was an excellent cook.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas W. Windham; her sons, Roland W. Kelly Jr. (RW) and wife Karen; Troy W. Windham and wife Wendy Newell; her grandchildren, Kenneth W. Kelly wife Jennifer, Ryan T. Kelly wife Kari, Jack T. Windham, Allison G. Windham; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Gavin, Brynlee, Hayden, and Teagan; sister, Odetta Bennett.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden – Wyoming Ave., Wyoming Del., with a walk-through visitation from 10 a.m.- 10:45 a.m., private services at 11 a.m. The private by invite only service is limited to 50 people and MASK ARE TO BE WORN, IN KEEPING WITH THE CURRENT COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. Everyone is invited to rejoin the family at Odd Fellows Cemetery Camden, Del. graveside services at approximately 11:45 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901 and/or Delaware Veterans Post #2 Benevolent Fund, 720 Pear Street, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of Condolence and live-stream available at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
.