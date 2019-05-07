Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Margaret (Martin) Oswell. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Gloria Margaret (Martin) Oswell passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born on Nov. 18, 1927, in Brewer, Maine, she was the daughter of Charles and Doris (McDonald) Martin.

Gloria was pre-deceased in death by her husband of 54 years, Air Force Veteran, M/Sgt. Evander Rudolph Oswell, Jr. and son, Randall Allen Oswell. She is survived by her children, Linda M. Dutrow and husband, Tom, of Frederick, Md., Douglas E. Oswell, Sr. and wife, Diana, of Dover, Timothy E. Oswell and wife, Monika, of Dover, Brent E. Oswell and wife, Marlene, of Dover. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy Sigman (husband, Richard), Wendy Giles (husband Dave), Kelby Conley (husband, Kevin), Michelle Oswell, Katharine Meinberg (husband, Scott), Douglas E. Oswell, III (wife, Katie), Sabrina M. Oswell and Alex E. Oswell; followed by great-grands, Kelsey and Casey Johnson, Sam, Brigid and Ryan Giles, Kendall and Kate Sigman, Kam and Kennedy Conley, Sam, Isaac, Charlotte, Guy, Annie and Boede Meinberg; Anna and Colby Oswell; and great-great granddaughter, Harper Giles.

Growing up in the small town of LaGrange, Maine, Gloria would walk several miles to and from school (even in the snow) where her passion for writing, dancing and singing passed its way on to her children, grandchildren and greats!

Bearing the honorable title as Air Force wife, her marriage to "Ozzie" in 1949 provided her (and their growing family) with the opportunity to follow his Military assignments from Michigan to Delaware, Texas to Louisiana, from Germany to New Hampshire, and finally from Tripoli, Libya, to Dover.

Always to be remembered as a gentle soul with a warming giggle at the end of almost every sentence and a hat for every occasion, Gloria was filled with endless patience, kindness and love; however, she was also blessed with an emboldened strength and tenacity which proved to be of epic significance in overcoming the difficult challenges and obstacles of raising a special-needs child. The extraordinary care and love she held for her dear little Randy, born with Cerebral Palsy, will be a testament to her legacy.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses, aides and support staff at Dover Place Assisted Living for their hard work, dedication and assistance over the years our mother was a resident. In addition, a very special thank you is presented to Vitas Health Care, Team #259, for the compassionate care provided through grace and dignity during her last weeks of life.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Funeral Services immediately following at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to United Cerebral Palsy, 1825 K Street, N.W., Suite #600, Washington, D.C. 20006 or to Vitas (Hospice), 100 Commerce Street, Suite 302, Newark, Delaware 19713.

