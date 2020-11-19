1/1
Gloria Marie Fili
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Marie Fili, 87
DOVER - Gloria Marie Fili passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Fili was born December 8, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Frank Brancato and Louise Marie DeFeo Brancato. She was the last of four children.
She worked for the News Journal Dover division as the manager of the Dover Bureau, retiring in 2007. Mrs. Fili enjoyed baking and decorating wedding cakes. She enjoyed knitting and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Fili was a dedicated member for 30 years at the Dover Presbyterian Church where she had been very active in the choir, Sunday School, organ renovation and was on the Board of Deacons. She has been a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover for the past four years.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Charles Fili.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Louise Sullivan and her husband David of St. Louis, Mo. and Tracey Lundblad of Dover; grandchildren, Brenden, Jared (Kelley) Sullivan, Kirstin Lee Lundblad, Lindsey Highbaugh (Nathan), Derek Wade and Hayley Rae Lundblad.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved