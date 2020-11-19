Gloria Marie Fili, 87
DOVER - Gloria Marie Fili passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Fili was born December 8, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Frank Brancato and Louise Marie DeFeo Brancato. She was the last of four children.
She worked for the News Journal Dover division as the manager of the Dover Bureau, retiring in 2007. Mrs. Fili enjoyed baking and decorating wedding cakes. She enjoyed knitting and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Fili was a dedicated member for 30 years at the Dover Presbyterian Church where she had been very active in the choir, Sunday School, organ renovation and was on the Board of Deacons. She has been a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover for the past four years.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Charles Fili.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Louise Sullivan and her husband David of St. Louis, Mo. and Tracey Lundblad of Dover; grandchildren, Brenden, Jared (Kelley) Sullivan, Kirstin Lee Lundblad, Lindsey Highbaugh (Nathan), Derek Wade and Hayley Rae Lundblad.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12PM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com