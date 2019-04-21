Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FREDERICA - Gloria Sylvester passed away April 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie Hawkins.

Gloria had a deep love for her family; she loved spending time with her grandson Damian and great grandson Braylin. For many years she enjoyed playing cards with her numerous sisters every week. Gloria had a heart as big as the world and would do anything for anyone. If she thought she could help she would, to include donating to ASPCA and Disabled American Veterans when she could. She enjoyed watching NASCAR, esp. her driver was Kevin Harvick, and the Pittsburgh Steelers football. In her younger years, Gloria enjoyed working with and grooming horses and "window shopping" for hours. Besides her family, Gloria had a great love of coffee. She spent many hours at Peoples, Jennifers or Hardees drinking coffee and socializing with her husband.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Sylvester; brother, Ron Hawkins; sisters, Virginia Hughes, Sharon Rash, Geraldine Taylor, Josephine Hayman, and Barbara Silvereisen.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Ramsey (Dave); grandsons, Damian DeRohn (fiancée Kelsey Lewis) and Jordon Ramsey (Casey); great grandchildren, Braylin DeRohn and Emma Ramsey; brother, Roy Hawkins (Leanna); sisters, Helen Gallo and Joyce Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington.





15522 South Dupont Highway

Harrington , DE 19952

