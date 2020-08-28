1/1
Gogoula "Joy" Saloustros
Gogoula 'Joy'
Saloustros
DOVER - Gogoula "Joy" Saloustros passed away on August 24, 2020.
Joy, an expert seamstress, lived in Dover where she and her late husband owned and operated Jim's Tailor Shop and Men's Store in downtown Dover for 25 years.
Joy previously volunteered for several years in Bayhealth's Café.
Joy was known for her amazing cooking and baking. Her passion was traveling with her husband, especially to Greece, and trips to Rehoboth Beach.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Joy was predeceased by her husband, Diomidis (Jimmy) Saloustros, and granddaughter, Alexis DeFrancesco.
She is survived by daughters, Irene Marini, Costula Saloustros and Anthula DeFrancesco (Keith); and four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Services were private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 28, 2020.
