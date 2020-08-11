Grace Hurd Sipple
On August 7th 2020, Grace Hurd Sipple passed away. She was the beloved wife of John Lyman Sipple for 65 years; loving mother of Terry Singley and husband Scott; Jack Sipple and wife Terry and Michael Sipple who predeceased her; devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Matthew Schur and wife Melanie, and their children Ryan, Samantha and Gregg. She is survived by sisters, Laura Richter and husband Kenneth, Clara Mercer and husband Gene; and brothers, James Hurd and wife Mary Lou and Jason Hurd; she has five deceased siblings, Joseph Hurd, Georgeanna Lawing, Mary Mantz, Sara Thomas and Betty Jane Steffen.
Grace enjoyed spending time at their Pennsylvania mountain cabin that family and friends built together over many years and spending time with and collecting pictures of her family. She loved children and several pets that she adored. She enjoyed conversation, traveling and dining out. Grace loved the Lord and was Christian.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements made by Trader Funeral Home of Dover, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
