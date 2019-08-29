Grace M. Voshell went home to be with her Lord on August 27, 2019 following a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was 90 years old. Grace attended Harrington School and later worked at the Ace Manufacturing Co. in Harrington, DE; and Bell Atlantic in Allentown, PA. She also did office work for Voshell Bros. Welding in Dover, was the bookkeeper for her husband's construction business, and later raised milk fed veal from 1977 to 1999.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Willis J. Voshell, in 2001. She is survived by three daughters; Sheila L. (and Don) Clendaniel, of Dover; Geraldine (and Warren) Spiker, of Abilene, TX; Velvet V. (and Andrew) Siegel, of Dover; a son, Richard W. (and Denise) Voshell, of Fredericksburg, PA; two sisters, Pauline Gibbs and Elma Voshell, of Dover; 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Grace gave her heart to the Lord at an early age and tried her best to live what she believed. Two of her favorite Bible verses are Jeremiah 33:3 and Isaiah 41:10-13.
Friends may call at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover on Friday evening, August 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be at Grace Presbyterian Church, 350 McKee Road, Dover, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. Grace will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sharon Hills Memorial Park following the service.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 29, 2019