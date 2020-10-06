Grace S.
Grogan-Rash, 89
FELTON - Grace S. Grogan-Rash passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover. She was born to the late Paul Shulties and Ethel 'Mub' Shulties Peterson in Milford on March 10, 1931.
Grace worked as a switchboard operator for Diamond State Telephone, Dover International Speedway, Harrington Raceway and Boscov's. Grace enjoyed dancing and bowling.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded by her first husband, Albert M. Grogan; and her second husband, Nelson B. Rash.
Grace is survived by her son, Michael E. Grogan; step-children, Debbie Lowman and April Murray (Brian); two brothers, Robert Shulties (Carole Jones) and Marion Shulties; nephew, Bobby Shulties; and nieces, Lynda Whitley (Dale), and Patty Griffith (Milton), and Debbie May (Scott).
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. A time of visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hopkins Cemetery, Felton. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
