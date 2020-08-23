1/
Gracyne Marie (Gurtler) Zendler
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gracyne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gracyne Marie (Gurtler) Zendler, 77
DOVER - Gracyne Marie (Gurtler) Zendler of Dover passed away, August 16, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Zendler was born, February 7, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was a graduate of Riverhead H.S. on Long Island, N.Y.
Gracyne was a hard worker. She was employed as a telephone operator, bank teller, antique store employee and worked as a driver for Harvest Years Senior Center in Dover.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ron; and son Mike and his wife Lucy.; granddaughter, Taylor and by marriage Abuela; seven grandchildren; two nieces, one nephew and one sister.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved