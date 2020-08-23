Gracyne Marie (Gurtler) Zendler, 77
DOVER - Gracyne Marie (Gurtler) Zendler of Dover passed away, August 16, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Zendler was born, February 7, 1943 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was a graduate of Riverhead H.S. on Long Island, N.Y.
Gracyne was a hard worker. She was employed as a telephone operator, bank teller, antique store employee and worked as a driver for Harvest Years Senior Center in Dover.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ron; and son Mike and his wife Lucy.; granddaughter, Taylor and by marriage Abuela; seven grandchildren; two nieces, one nephew and one sister.
Services will be private.
