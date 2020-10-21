Grant Worsley, 81
LINCOLN - Grant Worsley passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Grant was born in Newark, N.J. the son of the late Grant and Geneva (Cole) Worsley, Sr.
He was a graduate of Weequahic High School in Newark, N.J. where he starred in both football and track. After high school, Grant entered the U.S. Marines in 1957, serving in Vietnam for two tours. He was injured during his second tour of duty in 1968. He was a noted author in his spare time, writing the book "Willoughby Street", a novel about the street that he lived on while growing up in his hometown of Newark, N.J. He also loved working outside doing his landscaping around the house and keeping his lawn green.
In addition to his parents; Grant was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin R. Worsley on December 2, 2007.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donnamarie (Palasieski) Worsley; one son, Grant L. Worsley; one step-son, Robert W. Perretti; two step-daughters, Beth Lee Perretti and Cheryl L. Perretti; four grandchildren, Michaela Medici, Grant S. Worsley, Simmaya R. Worsley and Ethan Worsley.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford.
