DOVER - Gregory D. Plourde passed away on Sept. 23, 2019. Greg is now at peace resting in the arms of our loving God.
Gregory came down to Dover in 1982 to Kent Christian Bible College. He received his associates degree in Theology in 1984-85. Greg also worked many years in construction as a foreman at many of the companies where he had been employed. He was an excellent builder.
Greg is survived by his son, Matthew G. Plourde of Dover; and his mother, Claudette M. (Queen) Plourde of Dover. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lori Plourde; and by his father, Emile Plourde.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where there will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 1, 2019