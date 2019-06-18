Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory L. Showell. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Paul United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Paul United Methodist Church Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Gregory L. Showell, Sr. passed away on June 15, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Home in Milford surrounded by his family.

Gregory was born in Wilmington on Sept. 7, 1947, to the late Wilson and Marie Curry Showell.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents Wilson and Marie Showell. Gregory attended Banneker elementary school and was one of the "Milford Seven" in 1960 at Milford Senior High school. Gregory graduated from Delaware State University in 1969 and obtained his Master's degree in Business in 2006 from Wesley College. Gregory worked at Sprint and Bank Of America as a Customer Service Manager. Gregory was a member of St. Paul United Methodist and loved his Church family. Gregory was a 50 year member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Inc. Psi Epsilon Chapter Dover.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Linda Sharpe-Showell; and children, Gregory L. Showell, Jr., Courtney (Jaclyn) Showell, Sonja R. Hammond, Franklin Cephas, Brandon Sharpe, Jordan Showell; twelve grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Homegoing Celebration 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Milford where friends may view beginning at 9 a.m.

Interment to follow at Milford Community Cemetery.

