Gregory Meredith
MARYDEL, Del. - Gregory Meredith States passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Gregory was born in Dover, Del. on April 21, 1966 to his parents Les and Sandra States.
He was a lifetime resident of Marydel, Del. He worked in the family business doing carpentry and painting until his illness. Gregory enjoyed spending time with his four-legged niece Bella and enjoyed wood working. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As a teenager he was also a member of the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his loving parents, Les and Sandra States of Marydel, Del.; his sister, Kimberly (David) Dagg of Marydel, Del.; his uncle, Clyde (Diana) Ware Jr.; his aunt, Wynette (John) Martin; his aunt, Violet (Danny) Gillan; aunt, Merry (Randy) Donaway; aunt, Frances (Bob) Tucker; and many cousins.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent in Gregory's name to Delaware Hospice at 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, Delaware 19901.
