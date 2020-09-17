1/1
Gregory Meredith States
Gregory Meredith
States, 54
MARYDEL, Del. - Gregory Meredith States passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Gregory was born in Dover, Del. on April 21, 1966 to his parents Les and Sandra States.
He was a lifetime resident of Marydel, Del. He worked in the family business doing carpentry and painting until his illness. Gregory enjoyed spending time with his four-legged niece Bella and enjoyed wood working. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. As a teenager he was also a member of the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his loving parents, Les and Sandra States of Marydel, Del.; his sister, Kimberly (David) Dagg of Marydel, Del.; his uncle, Clyde (Diana) Ware Jr.; his aunt, Wynette (John) Martin; his aunt, Violet (Danny) Gillan; aunt, Merry (Randy) Donaway; aunt, Frances (Bob) Tucker; and many cousins.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent in Gregory's name to Delaware Hospice at 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, Delaware 19901.
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
