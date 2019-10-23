Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Wayne Litten. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Felton - Gregory Wayne Litten passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax, Virginia.

Greg was born July 5, 1954, in Hagerstown, Maryland to the late, Charles and Doris (Cline) Litten. Greg was a 1972 Graduate of North Hagerstown High School, Hagerstown, Maryland, and enlisted in the United States

After returning home from service, Greg worked as a manager for True Value Hardware, in Dover for two years, before becoming the Parts Manager at Kent County Motors from 1996-2014.

In his free time, Greg enjoyed doing puzzles, woodworking, and had become an accomplished chef grilling and cooking, and watching the Food Channel all the time; but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved music, and had spent some time D.J. ing at several events while he was stationed in Germany.

In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death the love of his life, Margaret "Marge" Litten, who passed in 2009, and by his step-brother, James Richardson.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Kristy Stallsmith and husband, Scott, of Fairfax, Virginia; his two grandchildren Tyler and Kendall Stallsmith; three brothers, Donald Litten, of Hagerstown, Md., Rev. Ronald Litten, of Concord, Va. and Owen Richardson, of Washington, D.C.; and two sisters, Tina Hartman of Hedgeville, West Virginia and Jeanne Litten, of Hagerstown, Md.

Funeral Services will take place 4 pm, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del; where family and friends may view from 1-4 p.m. Burial with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to C.O.P.D. Foundation for Research, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

Condolences may be sent via:





