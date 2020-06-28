Greyson Thomas Towery was born and passed away June 15, 2020 in Kent General Hospital.
Though his life was far too brief, he was deeply loved by his mother, Katy L. Towery; siblings, Jared and Brooke Towery; grandparents, Linda Lewis Lopez, Daniel T. Towery II and wife Joanna; uncle, Danny Towery; aunt, Lana Towery; and cousins, Carissa and Alexis Towery, all of Dover.
Arrangements are private.
Condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 28, 2020.