Greyson Thomas Towery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Greyson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greyson Thomas Towery was born and passed away June 15, 2020 in Kent General Hospital.
Though his life was far too brief, he was deeply loved by his mother, Katy L. Towery; siblings, Jared and Brooke Towery; grandparents, Linda Lewis Lopez, Daniel T. Towery II and wife Joanna; uncle, Danny Towery; aunt, Lana Towery; and cousins, Carissa and Alexis Towery, all of Dover.
Arrangements are private.
Condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved