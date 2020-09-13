Gwendolyn E.
Stevens, 77
CAMDEN - Gwendolyn E. Stevens passed away on September 6, 2020 after a 20-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mrs. Stevens was born on February 23, 1943 in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., the daughter of Wannie & Ruby Brantley.
A graduate of Concord College, W.Va., Gwendolyn went on to complete her Master's Degree at Hofstra University in N.Y. She obtained 40 additional credits, aiding her in her over 30 year teaching career in the Caesar Rodney School District. She donated her time in several clubs to include the Newcomer's Club and the Wyoming-Camden Roundtable Club as a past President and Vice President. Gwendolyn was very active in the Lions and Lioness Clubs of Dover.
Her free time included travel, seeing all of the United States and 54 countries around the world. Her hobbies included singing, which was her life, and entertaining in area nursing homes. She will be remembered for her ability to care for others and give of herself all times. She was a great organizer and excellent game player.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Peter Stevens; her son, Ryan Tracy (Allison); her stepchildren, Peter Stevens, Jr. (Debra) & Elaine Murphy (Jason Mentel); her grandchildren, Beckett, Emerson & Fletcher Tracy and Tyler and Sophia Stevens; a sister, Marilyn Fishon (Walter); extended family, friends and colleagues in teaching.
Due to covid-19 services are by invite only. Invited guests may visit on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Interment to follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del. Attendees will be asked to wear masks and recognize social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Delaware Hospice.
Live stream and condolences at www.pippinfuneralhome.com