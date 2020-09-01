1/
Hannah Marvel Walters
Hannah Marvel
Walters, 82
CANTERBURY - Hannah Marvel Walters passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1938 to the late Edward Mitchell Walters and Hannah Tyre Marvel Walters in Rising Sun, Delaware.
Hannah was married to Samuel E. Walters, Jr., for almost 50 years until his death. She worked alongside her son Sam at their produce market, Walters Produce Market in Canterbury. She was known as 'Mom' to her customers and only missed one week of work after 30 years to fight her 4 year battle with cancer. She was also known for her homemade pies, bread pudding, and vegetable beef soup. She would also fix the food for the sale Sam had in Canterbury. Hannah was also a member of Felton Fire Company Auxiliary for 48 years.
Hannah was also preceded in death by her son, William Harrington Cohee IV; she is also the last of her 9 siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Betty Ann Walters; son, Sam Walters and his wife Kellie; her granddaughter, Kristi Lynn and her children; three grandsons, Cole Elliott and Eugene (Kayli) Elliott of Viola, and Dustin Elliott of Henderson, Md.; and two great-granddaughters, Ali Grace and Lily Rose Elliott; three sister-in-laws, Sadie Swain, Betty Jo Wood, and Evelyn Moore; brother-in-law, William Robert (Kim) Walters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Walters Produce Market, 8571 S. Dupont Hwy., Felton, DE 19943 where friends may call after 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Hannah's memory can be made to: Felton Community Fire Co. Auxiliary (FCFCA), PO Box 157, Felton, DE 19943.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Online condolences can be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
