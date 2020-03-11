Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Rice-Stone. View Sign Service Information Destiny Christian Church 2161 Forrest Ave Dover, DE 19904 (302) 674-4288 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Destiny Christian Church 2161 Forrest Ave. Dover , DE View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Destiny Christian Church 2161 Forrest Ave. Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Hannah Rice-Stone born Aug. 29, 1936 to John and Rita Rice in Oneida, New York passed away gently Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was surrounded by her four daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Hannah's beautiful soul had a big impact on the world. Although from the small town of Oneida, she lived her life globally. Graduated from Christ for the Nations, Stoney Brook, New York, and also from Delaware State College. She served in the Peace Corps in Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana, Italy, Spain and other places. She lived in Israel for several years and backpacked with a friend through Europe. All these things she did after the age of 50.

Hannah's love for adventure was eclipsed by her passion to know and serve God. She supported and was part of many churches in the Dover area. Hannah believed that loving people was the best way to serve God. She always found a way to make others feel special.

Hannah was preceded in death by her sisters, Faye Landers and Elizabeth Buckman.

Hannah is survived by her sister, Kathlene Coulburn; former husband, James Stone; daughters, Cynthia Stone, Mary Sharratt, Carol Mast and Melania LaVelle. She has 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Hannah will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

A viewing will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at Destiny Christian Church – 2161 Forrest Ave., Dover. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 11, 2020

