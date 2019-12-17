Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Hartly - Harlen Paul Oman, III passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Harlen was born Dec. 1, 1989 in Dover the son of Donna and Harlen Oman Jr. He was known by most as "Pauly".

Harlen was a DAFB commissary produce employee. He previously was employed at Food Lion for many years. He was known for his big smile, great laugh and awesome hugs. He loved helping people, movies, collecting knives, sharing memes and spending time with his family and making people laugh.

His sister Lucy and grandmother Marjorie Oman preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents; Harlen is survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Sawyer; grandfather, Harlen Oman; and a special lady, Joan Peterson; a brother, Joseph Oman and his wife Tiffany, and their son Colton; his aunts, Linda Chandler, Sharon Gott and her husband Frank; uncles, Roy Meadows, Charles Oman and his wife Janet, James Oman and Barbara Ryan, Kevin Oman and his wife Terri; a special friend, Casey McGlinchey; and a host of cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where friends may call after 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to





Hartly - Harlen Paul Oman, III passed away suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Harlen was born Dec. 1, 1989 in Dover the son of Donna and Harlen Oman Jr. He was known by most as "Pauly".Harlen was a DAFB commissary produce employee. He previously was employed at Food Lion for many years. He was known for his big smile, great laugh and awesome hugs. He loved helping people, movies, collecting knives, sharing memes and spending time with his family and making people laugh.His sister Lucy and grandmother Marjorie Oman preceded him in death.In addition to his parents; Harlen is survived by his grandmother, Dorothy Sawyer; grandfather, Harlen Oman; and a special lady, Joan Peterson; a brother, Joseph Oman and his wife Tiffany, and their son Colton; his aunts, Linda Chandler, Sharon Gott and her husband Frank; uncles, Roy Meadows, Charles Oman and his wife Janet, James Oman and Barbara Ryan, Kevin Oman and his wife Terri; a special friend, Casey McGlinchey; and a host of cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where friends may call after 11 a.m.Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close