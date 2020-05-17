At 93 years old, Harold peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 while at home with his loving wife, Mary Louise by his side.
Harold Bailey, son to the late Wesley and Bernice (Legg) Bailey, was born February 11, 1927 (oddly enough, celebrated February 12, 1927 all his life) in Townsend, Del. Harold spent most of his adolescence life with his grandfather Charles Bailey.
Harold was married to Mary Louise (Vanhorn-Hall) Bailey for 43 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family first, eating white powdered donuts, and he was a tough farm boy growing up. He turned into an avid car man in his teens, to eventually owning his own "Mr. B's" automotive workshop behind the old Hess station in Smyrna, DE. He built/raced stock cars and tinkered around on cars and trucks (and dune buggies) with his children and grandchildren most of his adult-life. Harold worked many jobs in his lifetime, but mostly worked on forklifts with Yale Industrial and Modern Handling where he retired in 1992 at the age of 65. Harold's vision diminished in his elder years from Age-related Macular Degeneration causing him to become 99% blind, but that didn't slow him down as he continued to support all of his grandchildren's activities. Harold suffered from Parkinson Disease most of his adult life and recently went into stage five that quickly caused him to be bed-ridden at home under Compassionate Care Hospice.
As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality, he was loved and known by many as dad, pappy, pop, poppop, and Mr. B.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother Bernice, father Wesley; brothers Willis Bailey, Ralph Bailey, and Russell Bailey; daughter, Diane (Bailey) Harper; son-in-law, Bob Harper; grandson, Harold Charles "Bucky" Bailey Jr.; and step-son-in-law, Joey Bukowski. Along with his wife, Mary Louise, his courageous life will forever be cherished in the lives of his 7 children and 19 grandchildren; son, Harold Charles Bailey, Sr. (Theresa) of Magnolia, their daughters, Shelly Clegg (Richard) and Michele Davis (Rick) and their families; daughter, Lisa (Bailey) Fries (Jimmy) of Middletown and their daughters, Ashley and Jenna; Harold's late daughter, Diane Harper's children, Bobby Harper (Lisa) of Dover and their children; James Harper of Smyrna; Gary Harper of Townsend and his children; and Cyndi Connelly (Thomas) of Townsend and their children; step-son, Andy Hall (Barbaranne) of Townsend and their children, Brandy and David (AJ); step-son, Charlie Hall (Wanda) of Townsend, their daughters, Ashley Hurley (Justin) and Jayla and their families; step-daughter, Karen (Hall) Bukowski of Clearwater, Fla., her daughter, Amanda Smith (Sean) and their son; step-son, Alex Hall (Katie) of Dover and their daughters, Clare Barner (Isaac Watkins), Lexi Hall and their families; Alex's step-daughters from a previous marriage, Valerie Schaefer, Julie Thompson (Jeffery) and Kelly Swartz (Travis) and their families. Harold is also survived by his younger brother Wesley Bailey (Diane) of Clayton and his half-sister, Kathy Biddle (Albert) of Dover. Harold was blessed with 24 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, a host of devoted nieces, nephews, and close friends including his first wife Daisey Mae (Heverin) Bailey and her companion, Ron Ash.
Harold is a World War II veteran and because of his devotion to our country, his final resting place will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware. There will be a memorial service held for Harold at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the heart-warming care given through Compassionate Care Hospice, especially his nurse aide, Christina and his nurse, Beth.
"I see trees of green, red roses too, I see them bloom, for me and you, and I think to myself, what a wonderful world…I see skies of blue, clouds of white, bright blessed days, dark sacred nights, and I think to myself, what a wonderful world." – Louis Armstrong
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Harold. You may share your thoughts, memories, or offer condolences to the family at https://www.daniels-hutchison.com/obituary/harold-bailey
