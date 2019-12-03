Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold David Johnson. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Harbeson - Harold David Johnson, Jr. passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Johnson was born Sept. 10, 1935 in Washington D.C., the son of the late Harold and Clara Mae (Reid) Johnson. He was a plumber by trade, retiring several years ago. Mr. Johnson enjoyed coin and stamp collecting as well as playing golf. He was past President of the local (Palisades chapter) Lion's Club.

In addition to both parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther McLendon Johnson.

He is survived by six children, Harold David Johnson, III and wife Elizabeth, Daniel Wayne Johnson, Dayle Suzanne Hadden, Derrick Edward Johnson and wife Tracey, Dean Phillip Johnson and wife Jean, Deanna Elizabeth Talbert and husband David; seventeen grandchildren, Jennifer Lee, Brandon Reece, Tyler Morgan, Ryan Reece, David Johnson, IV, Katelyn Reece, Emily Johnson, Kelley Fiedler, Madison Johnson, Steven Johnson, Adam Johnson, Erica Hadden, Morgan Johnson, Bronwyn Talbert, Veronica Talbert, Ian Talbert, Maeve Talbert; and six great-grandchildren, Alexa Lee, Jocelyn Lee, Mason Lee, Evangeline Lee, Jaxton Reece, Teagan Reece.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Harbeson United Methodist Church, 18647 Harbeson Road, Milton, DE 19968 where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Harbeson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in loving memory of his bride, Esther to , 108 North Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947.

Online condolences may be sent to





Harbeson - Harold David Johnson, Jr. passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Johnson was born Sept. 10, 1935 in Washington D.C., the son of the late Harold and Clara Mae (Reid) Johnson. He was a plumber by trade, retiring several years ago. Mr. Johnson enjoyed coin and stamp collecting as well as playing golf. He was past President of the local (Palisades chapter) Lion's Club.In addition to both parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Esther McLendon Johnson.He is survived by six children, Harold David Johnson, III and wife Elizabeth, Daniel Wayne Johnson, Dayle Suzanne Hadden, Derrick Edward Johnson and wife Tracey, Dean Phillip Johnson and wife Jean, Deanna Elizabeth Talbert and husband David; seventeen grandchildren, Jennifer Lee, Brandon Reece, Tyler Morgan, Ryan Reece, David Johnson, IV, Katelyn Reece, Emily Johnson, Kelley Fiedler, Madison Johnson, Steven Johnson, Adam Johnson, Erica Hadden, Morgan Johnson, Bronwyn Talbert, Veronica Talbert, Ian Talbert, Maeve Talbert; and six great-grandchildren, Alexa Lee, Jocelyn Lee, Mason Lee, Evangeline Lee, Jaxton Reece, Teagan Reece.A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Harbeson United Methodist Church, 18647 Harbeson Road, Milton, DE 19968 where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Harbeson Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in loving memory of his bride, Esther to , 108 North Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947.Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.