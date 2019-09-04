Milford - On Sept. 1, 2019, Harold "Peanut" Davis, went home to be with the Lord.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1921 in Milford, to the late Walter and Julia Davis.
Peanut worked at his families' farm raising dairy cows and growing grain.
In high school Peanut was a member of the Future Farmers of American and later a member of the Delaware Farm Bureau.
In his spare time he and his late wife, Lucy, loved to play golf and were members of the Shawnee Country Club.
Mr. Davis and Lucy were both long time members of the First Presbyterian Church in Milford and he enjoyed ushering on Sundays.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy S. Davis.
He is survived by his sons, Larry H. Davis and John S. Davis, Sr.; his grandchildren, Michelle Davis and her husband Morris, Britt Davis and his wife Dana, Heather Watson and her husband J.J., and John S. Davis, Jr.; and his great grandchildren, Alexis Deputy, Margaux Deputy, Davis Watson, and Kelly Davis.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 with a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial will be Milford Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 172, Milford, DE 19963.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 4, 2019