Harold was born, July 14, 1964 in Chester, Pa. to Harold G. Grow, III and the late Margaret Grow.

He was a self-employed driver for the local Amish community. Harold was a life member of the Little Creek Fire Company and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and being outdoors.

Harold is survived by his wife of almost seven years, Christine Semans Grow of Wyoming; children, Harold G. Grow, V of Little Creek, Matthew Grow of Dover, John Rash of Wyoming, Heather Grow of Felton, Kayla Grow of Little Creek and Sierra Grow of Wyoming; brother, Bill Grow (Anna) of Dover; grandchildren, Alisha, Samuel, Chase, Aubrey and another grandchild on the way; former wife, Donna Grow of Camden.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the Glenwood Cemetery, Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Little Creek Fire Volunteer Company.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



1145 Lebanon Road

Dover , DE 19904

