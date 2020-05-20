MILFORD â€" Harold I. Heinbach, Jr. died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

Harold â€œJackâ€� was born on Jan. 10, 1934 in Orwigsburg, Pa. to Harold I. Heinbach of Orwigsburg, Pa. and Anne Lovine Heinbach (Schlegel) of Fleetwood, Pa. The family moved to Dover, Del. in 1945.

Jack graduated from Dover High School in 1951. His interest in radio engineering led him to attend Capitol Radio Engineering Institute in Washington, D.C. While serving in the DE National Guard Jack began working for Cosden Evans TV Sales/Repair in Dover. Around 1960 Jack met Warren Price of Viola who was beginning his motorcycle business and sold Jack a BSA motorcycle. This collaboration formed lifelong relationships with local guys and the Price family.

In 1963 Jack went on to work for the State of Delaware, Division of Communications. He married Ellen T. Price on May 10, 1970 at Wyoming United Methodist Church. Jack accepted an early retirement from the State of Delaware in 1991.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen T. Heinbach (Price); son, Christopher H. Heinbach; daughter, Anne L. Newlin; and grandson, Benjamin Jack Newlin.

Jack is known for his brilliant mind, physical strength, gentleness, and gracious character. He was a hard worker, a humble servant.

Burial will be private at Barrattâ€™s Chapel, Frederica, Del.





