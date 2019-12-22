Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold K. Carlisle. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WOODSIDE - Harold K. Carlisle passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.Mr. Carlisle was born April 16, 1933 to the late James and Ethel (Seward) Carlisle. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years after the Korean War . He was part of a convoy from Key West to Miami taking unused ordinances for disposal. He was on the U.S.S. Saratoga CV60 and his job was aviation ordinance.Mr. Carlisle worked for Tip Top Bread Company as a driver, delivering bread to customer's homes. He retired from General Foods after 26 years of service. He was a longtime farmer. He belonged to the First State Antique Tractor Club and was a member of the Delaware Farm Bureau. He was also a longtime Oliver collector and was a member of the Tri State Oliver Club. He enjoyed collecting Oliver memorabilia and going to antique tractor shows and loved to talk about his collections.Mr. Carlisle was a founding member of the Delaware Agricultural Museum. He was a member of the Hart-Parr Club and was a member of VFW Post #6009 in Felton and VFW Post #3238 in Camden. Mr. Carlisle was a member of the Woodside United Methodist Church. He was a longtime supporter of Delaware 4-H and Caesar Rodney FFA. He did a lot of traveling with his wife of 64 years, Dianne.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Delaware Hospice and Joy Bishop for their excellent care.Mr. Carlisle is survived by his wife, Dianne; his son, Kenneth Carlisle and his wife, Charlene, of Moorestown, N.J.; his daughter, Carole Fleming and her husband, Matt, of Frederica and his son, Wayne and his wife, Debbie, of North East, Md.; his brother, Ernest Carlisle and his wife, Dot, of Clayton; six grandchildren: Justin Carlisle and his fiancé, Sandy Murphy, of Hainesport, N.J., Jaime Hayes and her husband, Dave, of Allentown, N.J., Emily Carlisle of Chicago, Ill., Crystal Hemric and her husband, Jason, of Viola, Michelle Fleming of Dover and Kenny Carlisle and his wife, Danielle, of North East, Md.; eight great grandchildren: Ava Jo Hayes, Hunter Hayes and Colton Hayes, all of Allentown, N.J.; William Hemric and Jazmine Hemric both of Viola, Amaya Fleming of Dover and twins Sydney and Kori Carlisle, both of North East, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur, Floyd, Clarence, Harry, Roland, Edgar, Lester, and Leon and by his sisters Pearl, Lillian and Thelma.A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or to Woodside United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 45, Woodside, DE 19980 or to First State Antique Tractor Club, 11465 Sycamore Road, Laurel, DE 19956.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

