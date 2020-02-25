GREENWOOD - Harold Richard Burris, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 20887 Milton Ellendale Hwy., Ellendale, DE 19941. A Viewing was held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 6-8. The second viewing was held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 10-12. Bennie Smith Funeral Home 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 25, 2020