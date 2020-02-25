Harold Richard Burris

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5955
Obituary
Send Flowers

GREENWOOD - Harold Richard Burris, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 20887 Milton Ellendale Hwy., Ellendale, DE 19941. A Viewing was held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 6-8. The second viewing was held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 10-12. Bennie Smith Funeral Home 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, DE 19963.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 25, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.