Harold was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean war.

He worked shift work at DuPont in Seaford, as a Panel Board Operator for 37 years, where he was known as "The Bull". While working at DuPont, he was also a full-time farmer. Harold was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, the Delmarva Poultry Industry, and the Delaware Farm Bureau.

Harold dearly loved his family and taking care of them. Farming was his second love. He also loved animals, a good home cooked meal, and hunting. He was a very hard worker, and stubborn at times; but even when he was out working around the farm, he was meticulous about his appearance. You hardly ever saw Harold sitting around idle, and he often remarked if he got "3 a night" (hours sleeping), he was good to go. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Dolores Calvert; son, Michel Calvert; grandson, Jordan Calvert; brother, Joseph and wife, Anna Calvert; sister, Charlotte and husband, Ule Kenton.

Harold is survived by his children, Lisa Calvert, Mark (Trina) Calvert and Gina (Wayne) Smith; and two grandchildren, Mason and Adam.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 109 Dixon St, Harrington, DE 19952. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church hall. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Harold's memory to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington. Visit us at





