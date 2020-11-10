1/1
Harry D. Mahan
Harry D. Mahan, 88
DOVER - Harry D. Mahan passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Dover Place Senior Living.
Mr. Mahan was born on October 11, 1932 in New Castle, Delaware to the late Harry S. Mahan and Gertrude Miller Mahan.
After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Harry went to work for IBM, retiring as a Field Manager after 30 years. Following his retirement, he owned and operated HDM Services. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and diving, woodworking and playing the piano.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Krauss Mahan of Dover; daughters, Deb Missell and partner Donovan Magnus of Felton, and Kimberly Cornish and husband Griffin of Earleville, MD; granddaughter Emily Cornish of Earleville, MD, son H. David Mahan of Millsboro, who raised three daughters, Heather Cheney, Melissa Cheney, and Rachael Cooper and 5 grandchildren all of mid-Delaware, brother Robert Mahan of Lewes, sister-in-law Beverly K. Pawley, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 East Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10), Dover, Del. Friends may call at 11 a.m. for visitation. Interment and rendering of military honors will follow the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 35 Rising Sun Road, Camden, Del.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harry to Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 10, 2020.
