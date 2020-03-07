ELLENDALE - Harry Franklin "Sonny" Walls passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.

Sonny was born in Milford, the son of the late Harry Burton and Elizabeth (Carroll) Walls.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was Supervisor of Security for Harness Racing at Harrington Raceway, retiring in October 2019.

Sonny was a Member of Greenwood Fire Dept., Station 78 and a Lifetime member of the Milford V.F.W. #6483. He was an avid bowler at Milford Bowling Lanes, loved fishing (charter or surf) and especially loved being around his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chester H. Walls, and sisters, Elizabeth Ann Leyanna, Mary Edna and Bertha.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia (Crawford) Walls, 8 children, Robin Walls, Marsha Wilson, Sheila Walls, Cindy Joseph (Charles), Tammie Emler, Wendy Walls-Causby (Edward), Dawn Wilson (Kenny) and Jamison Walls (Nicki); brother, Charles "Buster" Walls, and 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Military honors to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greenwood Fire Dept., 12611 Fire Hall Avenue, Greenwood, DE 19950 or Milford V.F.W. #6483, 77 Veterans Circle, Milford, DE 19963.



