Harry George Rhodes, Sr. of Mooresville, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 14, 2019. Harry was born on April 5, 1935 in Centreville, Maryland, to the late Harry B. and Helen R. Rhodes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lillian Dolores Rhodes; daughters, Theresa Lynn Rhodes and Sharon Lee Rhodes and brothers, Charles, Ross, and Robert Rhodes.
Harry had worked for Maryland State Roads for 13 years and was Sergeant E-5 in 115th Infinity of the 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard from 1953 – 1962. He retired from Greater Atlantic and Tea Company (A&P) after 25 years of service. He and his wife also owned and operated Norgetown Coin Laundry in Smyrna, Delaware. In his spare time, he enjoyed horseracing, camping and spending time with his family.
Harry is survived by a son, Harry George Rhodes, Jr.; daughter, Sherry Lynn White and husband, Edward Allen White; grandsons, Nicholas Rhodes and Edward White; granddaughters, Cassandra Rhodes and Regan White; brothers, John Rhodes, Joseph Rhodes; and a sister, Helen Lane.
Services will be on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Maryland, with Pastor Shane Moran officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, Church Hill, Maryland.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019