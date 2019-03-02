Harry George Sheaffer, Jr. passed away Jan. 12, 2019 in Atlantic General hospital, daughter, Chris Brewington by his side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry George Sheaffer.
Harry was born June 12, 1949 and is survived by his sister, Donna Sullivan; brother, Bob Phillips; four neices; four nephews; grand-daughter, Amaris Kaliroumakus-Brandewie; great-grand-daughter, Sarina Diaz-Brandiwie; and his heart, grandson, Billy Aspril-Marriott. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry George Sheaffer; mother, Margaret Irene Sheaffer; sisters, Peggy Sheaffer, Shirley George; brother, Steve Sheaffer; and his soulmate for 43 years, Sara Jane (Logan) Sheaffer.
Harry loved his (American Team) Dallas Cowboys, making people cry from laughing, and cherished family and friends. Our hearts will have an eternal hole from the loss of our Dad, Poppop, Brother and friend.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 2, 2019