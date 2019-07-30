Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Joseph Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENWOOD - Harry Joseph Fisher passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in Greenwood.

He was born on April 24, 1953 in Milford, the son of the late Harry Elmer Fisher and Jeannette Moore Fisher.

Growing up on the family farm Joe graduated from Greenwood High School with the class of 1971. Working alongside of his father, he developed a love and passion for horses. He was an avid horsemen, sometimes referred to as the Horse Whisperer. He worked as a Laborer for the Local #847 Labor Union and was a carpenter for over ten years. He also worked at Colvine Farms of Greenwood for many years.

In his younger days, Joe loved hunting, target practice, and jogging great distances, sometimes barefoot. He enjoyed playing card and dice games with family and friends, listening to classic rock music and collecting State and National Park quarters.

He was a beloved brother to seven siblings: Sandra Lee Cannon and her husband Ed of Bridgeville, Tanis Mae McCullough and her late husband Bob of Harrington, Berzetta June Summerlin and her husband Tom of Canton, Mich., Patricia Anne Holt and her husband Bob of Belleville, Mich., Doreen Sue Fisher of Laurel, Dawn Annette Layton and her husband Randy of Greenwood, and Mark Irving Fisher and his wife Jacquelyn of Bridgeville, and he was a loving uncle and mentor to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

