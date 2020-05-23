GEORGETOWN â€" Harry L. Lare of Georgetown passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1940 in Greenwood, Delaware the son of the late Paul Lare and Mildred Jones Lare.
After his education, Harry served in the National Guard from 1962-1968. After his service, he started his career in the automotive parts industry working for Kent County Motors. He later retired from King Cole after many years of faithful service. In his free time, Harry loved westerns, especially those featuring John Wayne. He enjoyed country music, NASCAR racing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Harry is survived by his wife, Patricia Bennett Lare of Georgetown; three daughters, Debray â€œDebbieâ€� Crew and her husband Dale of Ellendale, Corinna Ruggiero of Georgetown, and Lillian Frey of Milford; and three sons, Michael Lare of Georgetown, Leroy Clayville of Greenwood and Leslie Clayviille of Lincoln; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; four siblings, Donald Willey and Mildred Willey both of Milford, Margaret Warner of Greenwood and Jenny Wright of Laurel; and his beloved dog, Tracy.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Frank â€œTonyâ€� Lare; and siblings, Katherine Lare, Charles â€œBobbyâ€� Lare, James Lare Alice Martin and Martha Kenton.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Jenna Wilkens and Charlotte Passwaters with Compassionate Hospice, and a faithful friend who visited frequently Charles â€œ Butchâ€� Reynolds of Ellendale.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville. There will be a walk through viewing prior to the graveside service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home â€" Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital at www.stjude.org .
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 23, 2020.