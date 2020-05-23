Harry L. Lare
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGETOWN â€" Harry L. Lare of Georgetown passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1940 in Greenwood, Delaware the son of the late Paul Lare and Mildred Jones Lare.
After his education, Harry served in the National Guard from 1962-1968. After his service, he started his career in the automotive parts industry working for Kent County Motors. He later retired from King Cole after many years of faithful service. In his free time, Harry loved westerns, especially those featuring John Wayne. He enjoyed country music, NASCAR racing, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Harry is survived by his wife, Patricia Bennett Lare of Georgetown; three daughters, Debray â€œDebbieâ€� Crew and her husband Dale of Ellendale, Corinna Ruggiero of Georgetown, and Lillian Frey of Milford; and three sons, Michael Lare of Georgetown, Leroy Clayville of Greenwood and Leslie Clayviille of Lincoln; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; four siblings, Donald Willey and Mildred Willey both of Milford, Margaret Warner of Greenwood and Jenny Wright of Laurel; and his beloved dog, Tracy.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Frank â€œTonyâ€� Lare; and siblings, Katherine Lare, Charles â€œBobbyâ€� Lare, James Lare Alice Martin and Martha Kenton.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Jenna Wilkens and Charlotte Passwaters with Compassionate Hospice, and a faithful friend who visited frequently Charles â€œ Butchâ€� Reynolds of Ellendale.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bloomery Cemetery in Smithville. There will be a walk through viewing prior to the graveside service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home â€" Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital at www.stjude.org .
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bloomery Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved