Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Morris Nelson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Westminster Village Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Harry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret B. Nelson; his son-in-law, Gordon Meyer; and his grandson, Nicholas Meyer and his wife, Kirsten. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Paul, Charles and Lenny; and his only child, Patricia Meyer.

Harry resided in Newark most of his life, then moved to Lower Delaware in 1994. He enlisted in the

Harry loved participating in sports, especially fast pitch softball where he excelled, and later, he became an avid surf fisherman. His service to Kiwanis was an avocation. As a member of the Red Clay Valley Club in Division 7, he held several Capitol District Offices, including President of the Kiwanis Foundation supporting youth. Carrying on a family tradition, he loved music and sang in Church Choirs, including Ebenezer Methodist Church in Pike Creek Valley, Conley's Chapel in Lewes and People's Church in Dover. Upon moving to Westminster Village, he started the Chorus and made sure music became an important part of the scheduled activities.

Known as "the Fun Uncle" on both sides of his family, a Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Westminster Village in Dover. Family and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Village, 191 Westminster Drive, Dover, DE 19904.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at



Harry Morris Nelson passed away June 7, 2019 at Westminster Village, Dover. Born July 27, 1928 in Newark, he was the son of Leonard M. and Ethel J. Nelson.Harry is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret B. Nelson; his son-in-law, Gordon Meyer; and his grandson, Nicholas Meyer and his wife, Kirsten. He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Paul, Charles and Lenny; and his only child, Patricia Meyer.Harry resided in Newark most of his life, then moved to Lower Delaware in 1994. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946. After two years of service, he studied Economics at night at the University of Delaware and Accounting Goldey College in Wilmington. A true "people person" at heart, after several years in the accounting department at Chrysler, he owned and operated a Country Store and Delicatessen which he enjoyed for twenty-three years. For his next endeavor, he founded a computer rental company.Harry loved participating in sports, especially fast pitch softball where he excelled, and later, he became an avid surf fisherman. His service to Kiwanis was an avocation. As a member of the Red Clay Valley Club in Division 7, he held several Capitol District Offices, including President of the Kiwanis Foundation supporting youth. Carrying on a family tradition, he loved music and sang in Church Choirs, including Ebenezer Methodist Church in Pike Creek Valley, Conley's Chapel in Lewes and People's Church in Dover. Upon moving to Westminster Village, he started the Chorus and made sure music became an important part of the scheduled activities.Known as "the Fun Uncle" on both sides of his family, a Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Westminster Village in Dover. Family and friends are invited to attend.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Village, 191 Westminster Drive, Dover, DE 19904.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close