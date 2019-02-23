GREENWOOD - Harry N. Torbert passed away at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
Mr. Torbert was born on Aug. 24, 1927 in Greenwood, the son of the late Harry and Delema Torbert.
Mr. Torbert was a World War II veteran. He retired from Tilcon, Inc. in 1989 after 42 years. He also served on the Greenwood Town Council for 38 years. He was a lifetime member of the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and was an active member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church for over 50 years.
Besides his parents, Mr. Torbert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Lorraine Wisseman Torbert.
He is survived by his children, Donnie (Charlotte) Torbert, Keith (Shelly) Torbert and Lisa (Elwood) Driscoll, all of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will take place on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Greenwood United Methodist Church, 101 West Market Street, Greenwood, where friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harry's name can be made to the Greenwood United Methodist Church or the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements will be handled by Fleischauer Funeral Home, Greenwood.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 23, 2019