Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 (302)-378-3410 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Service 12:00 PM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Interment Following Services Townsend Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MILLSBORO - Harry P. Dawson passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Harry grew up in Elsmere, the fourth of five children born to the late Walter and Mildred Dawson. He retired in 2003 as a fabricator with All Metals in Elsmere. After retiring, Harry enjoyed mowing lawns, fishing or just spending time with his family. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with his fur-babies: Hercules, Gidget, Riley, Bandit, and Jaxson.

A lifetime member of Townsend Fire Company, he was a member of the Board of Directors, Assistant Engineer, Chief Engineer, and Fire Police, as well as a member of several other committees. He was awarded Chief Engineer Emeritus in 2001. In addition to Townsend Fire Company, he was a seventeen-year member of Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. He was deeply proud that his children and grandchildren have followed in his footsteps by joining the volunteer service as well.

Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda; his sons, Jeff (Gayle) and Steve (Amy); his daughter, Holly (Josh); a daughter-in-law, Kena; 12 grandchildren, Stacy, BJ, Jeffrey, Desiree, Jessica, Dylan, Stephanie, Morgan, Casey, Jayden, Gaven and Megan; and seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters, Mildred Testonie and Kathryn Haight; and several nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his two brothers, Walter and Jimmy; and a son, Brian.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 12 noon at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Interment immediately following at Townsend Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Harry's memory to the Townsend Fire Company, P.O. Box 194, Townsend, DE 19734.





