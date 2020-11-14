Harry Russell 'Russ' Argo, Jr., 78
MILFORD - Harry R. "Russ" Argo, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by those he loved.
Russ was born in Milford, son of the late Harry Russell Argo, Sr., and Margaret (Donovan) Argo. He resided his life in Milford and in the Cedar Neck area.
Russ was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1960. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1960-1962 and was discharged as a Private. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966 and was honorably discharged as Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class.
After his return home from his military service Russ began working at DuPonts in Seaford, Delaware and he also worked with his father at their family business, Argo Linoleum Company, which his father began in 1948. Russ, his wife Diane, and their family, continued operations until they retired in 2018. Argo Linoleum served Milford and the surrounding communities for over 70 years.
Russ enjoyed rock and roll music and as a teenager was the drummer for local band, The Jems, and was also involved as a drummer with three bands in California while in the Navy. He loved shooting marbles and was the Delaware State Marble Champion in 1955. Russ loved being outdoors, especially cutting grass, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time in his garage with dear friends; and loved classic cars, especially his 1932 Ford.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Pat Leister; father-in-law, Earl Watson; brother-in-law, Paul Watson; and brother-in-law, Russ French.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane M. (Watson) Argo; a daughter, Kimberly Albright and husband Darin; a son, Stephen R. Argo and wife Amy; four grandchildren, Kristen Leister, Heather Leister, Tucker Argo and Wyatt Argo; a great grandson, Parker Reynolds; two sisters, Beverly French, Bonnie Hostedler and husband Ernie; mother-in-law, Daisy Watson; brother-in-law, Richard Watson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Donovan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held for the public, graveside, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Milford Community Cemetery, 806 N. Dupont Highway, Milford, Delaware 19963. All attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russ' memory are welcome to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.
