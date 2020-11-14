1/1
Harry Russell "Russ" Argo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Russell 'Russ' Argo, Jr., 78
MILFORD - Harry R. "Russ" Argo, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by those he loved.
Russ was born in Milford, son of the late Harry Russell Argo, Sr., and Margaret (Donovan) Argo. He resided his life in Milford and in the Cedar Neck area.
Russ was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1960. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1960-1962 and was discharged as a Private. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966 and was honorably discharged as Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class.
After his return home from his military service Russ began working at DuPonts in Seaford, Delaware and he also worked with his father at their family business, Argo Linoleum Company, which his father began in 1948. Russ, his wife Diane, and their family, continued operations until they retired in 2018. Argo Linoleum served Milford and the surrounding communities for over 70 years.
Russ enjoyed rock and roll music and as a teenager was the drummer for local band, The Jems, and was also involved as a drummer with three bands in California while in the Navy. He loved shooting marbles and was the Delaware State Marble Champion in 1955. Russ loved being outdoors, especially cutting grass, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time in his garage with dear friends; and loved classic cars, especially his 1932 Ford.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Pat Leister; father-in-law, Earl Watson; brother-in-law, Paul Watson; and brother-in-law, Russ French.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane M. (Watson) Argo; a daughter, Kimberly Albright and husband Darin; a son, Stephen R. Argo and wife Amy; four grandchildren, Kristen Leister, Heather Leister, Tucker Argo and Wyatt Argo; a great grandson, Parker Reynolds; two sisters, Beverly French, Bonnie Hostedler and husband Ernie; mother-in-law, Daisy Watson; brother-in-law, Richard Watson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Donovan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held for the public, graveside, at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Milford Community Cemetery, 806 N. Dupont Highway, Milford, Delaware 19963. All attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Russ' memory are welcome to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.
Online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Milford Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
Dear Kim , I am so very sorry to read about the passing of your dad.
May the lord bestow his comfort on you and your family during this time.
God bless
Taysir Tayeb
Friend
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Argo Family for the loss of your loved one, Harry Russell, Jr., "Russ", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.,
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved