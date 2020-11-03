Harry Sharp

Payton, Sr., 73

SEAFORD - Harry Sharp Payton, Sr. went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford; surrounded by his loving family. Harry was born May 1, 1947 in Wilmington, Del. to the late, William and Myrtle (Bowman) Payton. He served proudly in the United States Army, and was a devoted member of the Faith Baptist Church in Smyrna. He had worked as a truck driver for many years, and in his free time enjoyed bowling, hunting, golfing, and bird watching.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; and a sister-in-law, Hassie.

Harry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane Lynn (Freeman) Payton; three sons, Harry S. Payton, Jr. and wife Stacy, with whom he resided, Mark Payton, Sr., & wife, Karen, of Midland City, Alabama and Michael Payton & wife Charity, of Elliott, Mississippi; his siblings, Sylvia Passwaters, Ronald Payton & wife, Anna Mae, Goldie Rice, Bertha Trego & husband, Ronald, Sue Payton, James Payton & wife, Mary, Jack Payton, Sr., and Wilhelmina Payton; his grandchildren, Melissa, Katlyn, Mark Jr., Matthew, Elisabeth, Kimberly, Natalie, Mackenzie, Chloe, Isaac, and Samuel; and a host of nephews & nieces.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Barratts Chapel, 6486 Bay Road, Frederica; where family and friends may view one hour before. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Condolences may be sent via:www.pippinfuneralhome.com







