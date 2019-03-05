Dover - Harvey W. Riley departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
The Omega Psi Phi and Masonic Tribute and viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a viewing two hours prior to the service. Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2019