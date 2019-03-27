Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Hayden "Eileen" Wells passed away peacefully in her home, on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Ms. Wells was born June 7, 1942 in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone, to the late James Troy Wells and Wilma George Wells.

Eileen was a professor and taught at the American University in Iowa, University of Maryland and College Park. She was involved in a program through the University of Delaware that required her to teach on our military bases overseas. She traveled all over Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Being an avid gardener, she was a member of the Kent County Master Gardeners and was named Master Gardener of the Year for Kent County. Eileen was instrumental in developing the Modern Maturity Center Green Thumb Program and was dedicated to the Kent Garden Helpline program and the Annual Scholarship Fund Plant Sale. She also received the Master Gardener Lifetime Achievement Award.

Eileen attended Wesley United Methodist Church, participating in The Covenant Group, the food pantry ministry and the clothing closet ministry. She also delivered Meals on Wheels.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Wells. She is survived by members of the Goldizen, Shank and Wilder families and her many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Wesley United Methodist Church in memory of Eileen Wells and James Wells.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Hayden "Eileen" Wells passed away peacefully in her home, on Monday, March 18, 2019.Ms. Wells was born June 7, 1942 in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone, to the late James Troy Wells and Wilma George Wells.Eileen was a professor and taught at the American University in Iowa, University of Maryland and College Park. She was involved in a program through the University of Delaware that required her to teach on our military bases overseas. She traveled all over Europe, Asia and the Middle East.Being an avid gardener, she was a member of the Kent County Master Gardeners and was named Master Gardener of the Year for Kent County. Eileen was instrumental in developing the Modern Maturity Center Green Thumb Program and was dedicated to the Kent Garden Helpline program and the Annual Scholarship Fund Plant Sale. She also received the Master Gardener Lifetime Achievement Award.Eileen attended Wesley United Methodist Church, participating in The Covenant Group, the food pantry ministry and the clothing closet ministry. She also delivered Meals on Wheels.Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Wells. She is survived by members of the Goldizen, Shank and Wilder families and her many friends.A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Wesley United Methodist Church in memory of Eileen Wells and James Wells.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Funeral Home Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street

61 South Bradford Street

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 734-3341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close