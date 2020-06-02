Hazel E. Briones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILTON â€" Hazel E. Briones passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in Milford to the late Cecil Bailey and Hazel (Wyatt) Pusey.
Hazel was a hard worker and sacrificed everything for her kids. She was an artist that made amazing art work and cakes. She was also a loving, caring person, and her grandkids were her entire world.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Briones; her mother, Hazel (Wyatt) Pusey; children, Ray and Michelle Cleveland, Robert and Jessica Cleveland, Miles Cleveland, and James Cleveland; siblings, Pete Bailey, Glen Bailey, John Bailey, Eva Reed, Ronnie Bailey, and Kenny Bailey; 11 grandchildren, JT, Dalton, Finley, Jessica, Jake, Makayla, Brandon, Miranda, Ariana, Kaitlyn, and Nicholas.
Services at this time will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hazelsâ€™ memory can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Condolences may be made at https://www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved