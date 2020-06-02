MILTON â€" Hazel E. Briones passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born in Milford to the late Cecil Bailey and Hazel (Wyatt) Pusey.
Hazel was a hard worker and sacrificed everything for her kids. She was an artist that made amazing art work and cakes. She was also a loving, caring person, and her grandkids were her entire world.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Briones; her mother, Hazel (Wyatt) Pusey; children, Ray and Michelle Cleveland, Robert and Jessica Cleveland, Miles Cleveland, and James Cleveland; siblings, Pete Bailey, Glen Bailey, John Bailey, Eva Reed, Ronnie Bailey, and Kenny Bailey; 11 grandchildren, JT, Dalton, Finley, Jessica, Jake, Makayla, Brandon, Miranda, Ariana, Kaitlyn, and Nicholas.
Services at this time will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hazelsâ€™ memory can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Condolences may be made at https://www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Hazel was a hard worker and sacrificed everything for her kids. She was an artist that made amazing art work and cakes. She was also a loving, caring person, and her grandkids were her entire world.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Briones; her mother, Hazel (Wyatt) Pusey; children, Ray and Michelle Cleveland, Robert and Jessica Cleveland, Miles Cleveland, and James Cleveland; siblings, Pete Bailey, Glen Bailey, John Bailey, Eva Reed, Ronnie Bailey, and Kenny Bailey; 11 grandchildren, JT, Dalton, Finley, Jessica, Jake, Makayla, Brandon, Miranda, Ariana, Kaitlyn, and Nicholas.
Services at this time will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hazelsâ€™ memory can be made to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 405 E. Marsh Lane, Suite 4, Newport, DE 19804.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Condolences may be made at https://www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 2, 2020.