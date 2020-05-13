Hazel J. Sartin, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born on June 1, 1934, he was the son of the late Leslie D. and Grace (Heverin) Sartin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara E. Sartin; his sisters, Rena Phillips, Pauline Johnson; and four brothers, Thomas W., Leslie L., Vaughn W. and Larry J. Sartin.

Hazel was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army and retired from the Air Force Reserve as an MSgt. He worked as a carpenter and retired from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

He adored his family and his many dear friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He had an outgoing personality and a great sense of humor. He was known for being a jokester. He enjoyed working with his hands. His interests included taking care of his horses and barn cats, gardening, and tinkering with his farm machinery. He was an avid TV watcher of Western programs and movies. He liked listening to country music and playing his guitar.

He is survived by his son, Michael V. Sartin; daughter, Judith A. Tait and husband Dave; daughter, Pamela L. Sartin; and son, Matthew R. Sartin and wife Shannan; and sister, Iris Baldwin. He had nine grandchildren, Michael Sartin Jr., Hannah Sartin, Phoebe Tait Cooke, Andrew Tait, Lindsay Sartin, Ava Sartin, Sophia Sartin, and Lucas Sartin.

He was laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.







