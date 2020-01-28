FELTON - Hazel M. Seward passed away peacefully at Silver Lake Center in Dover on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born in Milford to the late Thomas H. Seward and Edith (Cooper) Killen. Hazel graduated from Harrington High School in 1966 and enjoyed going to Camp Lenape in the summers. She took care of her mother in later years.

Hazel loved to do arts and crafts as well as sewing and needlepoint. She would either sell or give away her crafts such as rag dolls she made. She also loved dogs and cats.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her step-father, Elwood Killen Sr.; brothers, Howard and Wayne Seward; and her dog, Snowball.

She is survived by her brothers, Elwood Killen Jr., Thomas E. (Julie) Seward; sister, Barbara McCloskey and her children; caregiver, Lee Ann Lepore; nieces and nephews, Chris, Tom, Margaret, Phillip, Stephanie, and David.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 12 noon. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Berry-Short Funeral Home, PO Box 233, Milton, DE 19968 to help defray funeral expenses.



