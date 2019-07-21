NEWARK - Hazel Marie Birney (Walls) passed away July 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Salem U.M. Church, Newark, from 9:30–11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Hazel's name may be sent to DE Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Newark, DE 19711 or can be made online at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate
For detailed info. or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 21, 2019