Hazel Marie (Walls) Birney (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE
19720
(302)-654-6158
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Newark, DE
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Newark, DE
Obituary
NEWARK - Hazel Marie Birney (Walls) passed away July 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Salem U.M. Church, Newark, from 9:30–11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Hazel's name may be sent to DE Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor Newark, DE 19711 or can be made online at https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate
For detailed info. or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com


