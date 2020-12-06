1/1
Heather Anne Delmar
Heather Anne Delmar, 44
DOVER - Heather Anne Delmar of Millsboro, Delaware, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Heather attended Smyrna High School, and was a member of Holy Cross in Dover, Del. She obtained an Associate's Degree in Nursing at Delaware Technical and Community College.
Heather loved her family, and her biggest accomplishment: was her children, Zachary and Gabrielle Stanley. She was excited to be a Grandma to her new baby granddaughter, Isla Anne. She looked forward to loving and helping her parents raise her.
She loved Nursing, helping people, her AA family, mini pigs and her fur babies. Dave Matthews Band was her favorite music attending his concerts with her sister Amber and friends.
She is survived by her mother and father, Craig and Sharon English, Dennis Delmar (Clarrissa); son, Zachary Stanley (Asjianna); daughter, Gabrielle Stanley; brothers, Jason Lech (Tori), Joshua English (Julia); sisters, Amanda Conard (Adam), Amber Spencer (Gary), Tasha English (Curtis Mitchell Jr.); Amber Hamilton (Ritchie); Ashlyn English; as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Go Fund Me page has been started to help with funeral expenses.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines Funeral Services were private.
Internment was in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, Del.
Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc., Dover, Del.



Published in Delaware State News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
