Heather Christine Lediger passed away at Bayhealth Medical Center on Thursday May 7, 2020.

She was born in El Centro, California, November 1976, and moved with her family to Delaware a year later. She spent her life in Delaware, loved the beaches, enjoyed camping and water sports. One of her favorite pastimes was to drive out to Port Mahon to relax, reflect and watch the birds.

Heather was always willing to help anyone in need. She had an infectious laugh, great sense of humor and lived life to its fullest.

Although Heather didn't have children of her own, she loved and treated family and friends' children as her own. They loved her and will sorely miss her.

She is survived by her father and step mom, Steve and Nancy Lediger; mother and step dad, Kathy and Aundray Edwards; brother, Kevin Walsh and wife Erika; brother Michael Edwards; sisters, Alicia Rodriquez and husband Christ; sisters, Monica and Britney Edwards; as well as eight nephews and three nieces.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private.

Arrangements in the care of Pippen Funeral home, Camden, Del.

