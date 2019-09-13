Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

Hector Cuenca Gauani of Delaware passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at home with family.

Mr. Gauani, born on Sept. 20, 1935, in the Philippines, to the late Arturo Umacam Gauani and Eulogia Cuenca Gauani.

He obtained his degree in Civil Engineering from Manuel L. Quezon University of the Philippines. Before coming to the United States, he worked for a private construction company as a Vice President for Operation and Marketing. He also worked for 21 years for the State of Delaware and retired as a Correctional Corporal from James T Vaughn Correctional Center. Mr. Gauani enjoyed reading, cooking, playing golf, bowling, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a past member of the Association of Construction Companies of the Philippines.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, retired Air Force personnel, Aeneas Gauani; and sister, Josefina Garcia.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Amelia Gauani, of Delaware; children and their families: Hethel Porter and her husband James; Haydee Wilson and her husband William, Jr.; Hazel Gauani; all of Delaware; Hector Gauani, Jr. and his wife, Danielle, of Arizona; Henry Gauani and his wife, Flora Gauani of Nevada; Hernani Millen and her husband Joe Gavigan of Florida; Helena Gauani and her husband Brent Nelson of New Jersey; and grandchildren: Jasmin Davis and Jerrell Porter; Mohika, Sequoia, and Nakai Gauani; Henry Gauani, II; William Millen and Brendon Gavigan; Isabel, William, III, and Wyeth Wilson; and Alexander Nelson; and great grandchildren: Victor and Viviana Davis. He is survived by his sisters: Helen Hernal of the Philippines and Proserpina Magat of Pennsylvania.

Viewing will be from 6-8 Sunday evening, September 16, 2018 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM, Monday, September 17, 2018, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery, Clara St. and North New St.

