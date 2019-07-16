Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Aultman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Helen Aultman passed away, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home.

Mrs. Aultman was born Oct. 9, 1934 in Lycippus, Pa. to the late Metro and Anna Shultz.

She married her childhood sweet heart Thomas E. Aultman in 1954 and traveled as an air force wife to Ohio, Dover, Japan, Hawaii and then back to Dover in 1967. Mrs. Aultman worked as a secretary for I.L.C. and Playtex, as well as the Air Force Reserves Center at Dover Air Force Base, later retiring from the Civil Service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time at Dover Downs with her friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Aultman in 2007.

She is survived by her sons, David Aultman of Vallejo, Calif. and Richard Aultman of Townsend; grandchildren, Rachel M. and Neal T. Aultman.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.

