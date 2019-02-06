ELLENDALE - Helen B. Hurst passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at home. She was born in Georgetown, the daughter of the late Ollie and Mary (Cooper) Baker.
She was a Teacher's Aide at H.O.B. Elementary School in Milton. She liked to travel, dining out and dancing. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hurst; her siblings, Ollie Baker, Charles Baker and Dorothy Green.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Hurst Moore (Danny) and Kelly Wilson (Steve); sister, Doris Stauffer; grandchildren, Madison Moore and Lindsay Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, where friends may call after 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 6, 2019